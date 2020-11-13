Review: Manilla’s August Wahh Shares ‘Vivid’ Neo-Soul EP

August Wahh Lherry de Guzman

Manilla-based songwriter August Wahh, has been creating a lot of buzz for her nuanced productions which border different styles of jazz, soul, electronica & pop. Chosen by Spotify as an artist to be featured and supported as part of their coveted RADAR program, August is a songwriter with a big future ahead. On her new EP Vivid, she’s collaborated with a number of different artists in cities from London to New York to back to in Manilla, working in genres from jazz to house.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When we think of the neo-soul movement, we tend to think of South London and New York as the epicenter of the movement, but August Wahh has been carving her own corner of the Filipino music scene with her take on the genre. She’s supported the likes of Erykah Badu, RAC and Daniel Cesar, while picked up fans worldwide with her unique songwriting style.

The new three-track EP showcases the depth of her talent. Featuring Subculture Sage, Ashley Henry and Girls Of The Internet, the project opens with a classic Rhodes-heavy neo-soul single in "Eyes," featuring a sultry half-tempo groove. The project develops with "Hue," a track rich in samples and nuances, bordering the soulful style August is known for with elements of Indie. The final single "Press Play" is an all-out groove anthem that puts us in mind of Kaytranada. Speaking on the EP, August Wahh states:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“At the start of the pandemic, I went into a writing frenzy. I was craving new experiences and sceneries, but with the restrictions, I found myself getting inspiration from my daydreams instead. In a way, being isolated enhanced my imagination and creativity, allowed me to dig out perspectives I’d already collected throughout the years. Having the time to think and ponder on things, what came out was a reflection of my subconscious, and what I wanted in my life. Eyes, Hue, and Press Play embodied the parts of myself that I met during the lockdown.”

Get your copy of the EP here and stream below.

FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM