EP Review: Ghost Dance - Dance With Death [mau5trap]

Ghost Dance Photo credits: Lucile de San Jose

When was the last time you heard a four-track-EP where every tune was solid? Seriously? That is unless you’re Ghost Dance and you work with mau5trap!

Frederic Garcia aka Ghost Dance has been in the dance music game for a quite a while, going different directions with various monikers. He has dropped quite a few dubstep and drum & bass tracks as Niveau Zero.

Over the last couple of years we have supported the Frenchman who’s clearly become an important part of the mau5trap roster. Earlier this year in January he made quite a statement with “Erased” released on Mau5trap records.

Ghost Dance - Dance With Death EP -Mau5trap records

The EP title track “Dance with Death” is a techno dance floor banger. All the right ingredients are there -- the arpeggio mixed up with dark stabs, those psychedelic vocals which says “I’m not scared anymore,” heavy kick drums, topped by a warm bass line and a nice groove.

“Mental” is a classic B-side; dark and conceptual. The song features impressive synths. The tension with the build up, fx and vocals will make you sweat. The third song is called “Structure” where Ghost Dance paired up with Modulhater, delivering 303 acid synths and rolling snares. This one is the big room type sound you would hear in a warehouse rave. Last but not least comes “Passage.” It is still in the same mood as "Structure," but perhaps slightly more mellow, though the heavy kick drum is still part of the game, mixed with dark elements.

We have here an abundance of choice for the dance floor, Ghost Dance recently made a mix for mau5rap you can check it here

If you need inspiration during difficult times at home, Ghost Dance is the cure.

Follow the artist: https://soundcloud.com/ghost-dance-1

Follow Mau5trap: https://soundcloud.com/mau5trap

