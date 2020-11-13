UK Duo Tibasko Explore Breaks & Techno On ‘Only You’ EP

Tibasko Joanna Phillips

The Hertfordshire duo have been supported by the likes of Annie Mac, Denis Sulta and Danny Howard on previous releases and are fast making a name for themselves in breaks & techno circles. The new release is a two track affair with the lead single "Only You" employing a syncopated, broken drum-pattern with a powerful reece bass. On the flip, "Galahad" sees the duo explore a 4X4 techno anthem, with the kind of energy that has us aching for the rave to return.

With previous releases on Toolroom, Stress Records and Street Tracks, Andy Bowden and Ken Petalcorin journey into music started on a diet of house, disco & electronica. Still a relatively new outfit after forming in 2017, they’ve quickly made their mark on the scene through their releases that touch on elements of trance, techno, and there are even a few disco edits on their SoundCloud. Their talents were soon spotted by a host of labels and DJ’s, leading to high profile events such as Percolate, El Dorado Festival and Drumcode.

Released via London label Another Rhythm - the new project showcases the duos intentions to create powerful, club ready electronica. The lead single steals the show, with a powerful bassline precisely tearing through the entire track. The duo make expert use of vocal samples, transitioning between phrases eloquently. Speaking on the new project, the duo state:

"Our music is all about creating an apotheosis of euphoria, something that we’ve always wanted to imprint in our sound. We crafted this EP throughout the first lockdown in the UK and wanted to bring that blissful feeling that you’d feel on the dance-floor to people’s bedrooms and homes. I guess you could say ‘Only You EP’ is our response to us and all those struggling throughout this pandemic, and we hope that it will help them reminisce about the good times that are sure to come again."

