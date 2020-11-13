EP Review: TSHA - Flowers [Ninja Tune]

TSHA releases her new EP 'Flowers' for a joyous end of the year project.

TSHA Flowers Cover Art Ninja Tune

At last, TSHA has released her new EP Flowers via Ninja Tune. The four-tracker is a joyous and upbeat occasion about what can be good in life, amidst the hellish landscape we live in now.

It opens with the first single, “Sister,” an buoyant, festive and danceable track about her experience of learning she has an older half sister and then meeting her for the first time. She then channels the various emotions from that type of event into this song.

She settles in with the meat of the EP with the soulful and soaring “Renegade” featuring Eli Murphy, before “Change” combines soft vocals with some gritty acid into a track that feels both tough and angelic.

Then the EP brings a bit of a different groove to “Demba” with Malian griot music group Trio Da Kali. It merges modern house music and Malian music to bridge those two traditions in a fascinating way.

Listen to the EP now and get your copy here.