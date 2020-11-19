Erick Morillo's Cause Of Death Confirmed By Medical Examiner

The DJ's cause of death has been confirmed by the Miami Dade County Medical Examiner.

Courtesy of Artist

Erick Morillo’s cause of death has been revealed. His official cause of death has been confirmed as "acute ketamine toxicity” according to the Miami Dade County Medical Examiner. He was 49 when he died.

MDMA and cocaine were also found in Morillo's system.

Authorities on the scene found "possible drug paraphernalia including multiple syringes" according to the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Morillo had been charged with sexual battery stemming from an incident in December 2019 and was set to appear in court before he died. More women have since accused the former DJ of sexual assault and harassment since his death.