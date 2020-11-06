Grado Headphones Updates It's Official Online Store 4OurEars With New Products And Custom Shop

If you are a headphone geek, then you know the Grado name already. Check out the new update to their online shop and new limited edition Hemp model and True Wireless Model.

4OurEars.com, the official online shop for Grado, has launched an update to the look of the store following a surge in demand for key Grado headphones and turntable cartridges in 2020. Following the October launch of the true wireless headphone GT220 and The Hemp Headphone, Grado continues to innovate as music matters more to everyone in the challenging times of 2020. We will have reviews for the new Hemp and GT220 True Wireless models shortly.

The New Limited Edition Hemp Model

Grado Labs was founded by Joseph Grado in 1953. The former watchmaker began hand-making phono cartridges on his kitchen table, above the family’s Brooklyn fruit store. The inventor of the moving-coil phono cartridge, Joseph Grado has been inducted into the Audio Hall Of Fame.



Over the years Grado Labs has become a goto for vinyl junkies for their remarkable headphone and phono cartridge designs. The company is still family-owned and operates out of the same Brooklyn building where they started.

Exclusive to the store is the Custom Shop which allows fans and brands to buy personalized, handmade versions of popular Grado headphones alongside boxes and stands available only through the store.



4OurEars also offers a selection of Technics turntables, audiophile personal music players from Astell & Kern, and headphone amps from Schiit Audio.