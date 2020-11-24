Holiday Shopping Guide Spotlight: Analog Cases, The Perfect Accessory For The Modern Mobile Producer

Tis the season for protecting your gear, and getting outside to make some beats - because COVID lock down is not all that inspiring. We recently got hip to Analog Cases, the perfect accessory for mobile producers on the go with a wide assortment of hard and soft cases for your synths, controllers and even audio interfaces. Your gear is delicate, protect it with Analog Cases. Catch their sale happening now!

About Analog Cases:

Mobility and wireless power are two of the hottest trends in the electronic music gear in 2020. But electronic music gear is fragile, and knobs and sensitive touch screens can be easily damaged when you’re on the go. So what’s a modern mobile producer to do?

Enter Analog Cases. The Los Angeles-based company was founded in 2018, and now offers custom fitted cases for dozens of essential tools, like the MASCHINE+, MPC Live 2, and Ableton Push 2. But that’s not all. Whether you’re using tiny portable synths like the Teenage Engineering OP-1 and OP-Z, or full size synthesizers like the Sequential Prophet Rev2, Analog Cases have lightweight and affordable cases for all of those and more.

Electronic music gear has changed dramatically over the last several years - but the basic design of the cases used by most musicians has barely changed since the 1950s. Analog Cases has taken a modern approach by focusing on ultra-compact designs, so it’s easy to stash your case inside of a larger backpack or suitcase. Their popular GLIDE & PULSE cases are made from molded EVA foam and polyurethane materials, similar to the cases you may have seen for high-end consumer electronics. And their sleek UNISON hard cases are only about ⅓ the weight of old-school road cases, while providing excellent protection.

Just in time for the holidays, Analog Cases has significantly expanded their product lineup, introducing cases for hot new gear like the Roland MC-101, Universal Audio Apollo X4, and Arturia KeyStep Pro. Whether you’re shopping for something for that special producer in your life, or just looking to give your instruments a safe and comfortable home, these cases make great gifts!

Here are some of their popular cases to give you better idea of the line up.

GLIDE Case For The Teenage Engineering OP1

The OP-1 has become a classic tool for mobile musicians and beatmakers. Protect your OP-1 with our lightweight and durable GLIDE case - the first and only case that’s custom molded to the exact dimensions of this amazing machine.

Now you can enjoy peace of mind when packing up your OP-1. This molded case features a water-resistant faux leather exterior material, plus a layer of rigid molded foam that surrounds your OP-1, providing excellent protection.

The subtle diamond pattern on the exterior surface makes this case smooth and sleek, and there’s even a mesh compartment for holding cables or other miscellaneous items. The compact form factor makes it easy to put the case inside your backpack or suitcase.

Perfect fit for your Teenage Engineering OP-1

Premium faux leather exterior and faux fur lining

Mesh compartment for holding cables

Exterior dimensions 12 x 5.5 x 1.5 inches

UNISON Case For The Ableton Push 2

The first and only hard case for the Ableton Push 2! Our signature UNISON case is built with aluminum framing that provides serious protection, but at only 1/3 the weight of a traditional road case.



With a custom cut foam insert, you can be confident that your Push is completely secure. And removing it from the case is simple, thanks to special side cutouts on either side.

Weighing in at only 5.5 pounds, this case is a breeze to haul around town. It's built to last and looks great.

Features:

Black laminated wood panel exterior

Rugged aluminum framing and corner protectors

Metal latches; can optionally be locked for extra security (2 keys included)

Tough and ergonomic handle

Classic vintage road case style

Exterior dimensions 18.5 x 13.5 x 5.5 inches

Interior dimensions 14.9 x 12 x 3.5 inches

Weighs 5 lbs

GLIDE Case For The Universal Audio Apollo Twin

Finally, the perfect solution for protecting your interface on the go! If you're hitting the road to make some new recordings with your Universal Audio Apollo Twin, don't leave home without our new GLIDE case. It's a compact and user-friendly way to keep your Apollo Twin looking brand new for years to come.

GLIDE cases are made from waterproof faux-leather that provides excellent protection, while looking oh-so-smooth and sleek. The exterior surface is enhanced with a subtle diamond pattern, while the interior is lined with plush fake fur.

This case packs easily inside a backpack along with your other gear, and it includes a mesh pocket with enough storage space for your Apollo Twin's power supply.