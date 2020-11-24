Holiday Shopping Spotlight: BABY Audio Has Dropped Their Black Friday Plugin Deals

Save up to 30% on plugin bundles and up to 40% on individual plugins, sale ends December 6th.
The BABY Audio Black Friday Sale is on, save on bundles and individual plugins. Hurry, sale ends on December 6th!

Creative tools for music production.

BABY Audio is a Los Angeles based software company founded by a European team. In the shadow of palm trees and the entertainment industry, we passionately pursue our vision to bring you the most inspiring audio tools in the business.

We believe in a fair and transparent price policy: Great software doesn’t need to break the bank. So we price our plugins accordingly — and never discount them outrageously.

Our users range from Grammy-awarded superstars to novice beatmakers who are just starting out in their bedroom. Some of them might go on to shape tomorrow’s music culture. Others define today’s, working with artists like Drake, Rihanna, Diplo, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Beyoncé and many more.

All Plugins Bundle

All Plugins Bundle: $69 ($176) - 30% extra off regular bundle deal.

Super VHS

Super VHS: $29 ($49) - 40% off

Parallel Aggressor_1

Parallel Aggressor: $29 ($49) - 40% off

Comeback Kid

Comeback Kid: $29 ($49) - 40% off 


I Heart NY

I Heart NY: $19 ($29) - 34% off

Magic Switch

Magic Switch: FREE (always free, not just Black Friday)

