Holiday Shopping Spotlight: Express yourself this holiday season with the Morph Black Friday Deals

The Sensel Morph Holiday Sale is here! 2020 has been incredibly tough for everyone, but there is still a lot to be thankful for. From some heartfelt Artist Talks, to Sensels integration with Pure Data and SonicLAB’s Fundamental, to the exciting news that Ableton Live 11 will support MPE, it’s been a year in which tools for creative exploration have proved therapeutic, inspiring, and newly productive for many DJs and producers.



As the year comes to an end, Sensel has teamed up with some incredible companies to provide special offers for both new and existing customers. So read on to learn more about getting discounted Morph bundles & overlays, special bundle pricing on MPE software from Madrona Labs, sonicLAB, and Audio Damage, and complimentary credits for instrument training from Melodics.



All purchases have an extended return policy through January 25th. So you can feel confident giving the Morph as a gift to others (or yourself 😁), and they’ll still have a full month to test it out and make sure they love it.



These deals expire on November 30th at 11:59pm PST. Get them while they're hot!

Save $50 on the Morph, $80 bundled with Aalto, $76 bundled with Fundamental, and up to $170 bundled with Audio Damage Synths

During the holidays, Sensel is taking $50 off the price of each of their Sensel Morph bundles. Plus, scroll down for huge discounts on limited-time bundles with some killer MPE synths.



$50 discount is automatically applied in your shopping cart

Buy one overlay or accessory, get the 2nd half off

Already got a Morph and looking to add more to your setup? Maybe you’ve got the Music Maker’s bundle and are looking to speed up your workflow in Adobe Premiere Pro with the Video Editing Overlay, or you want to pick up a Morph Travel Case.



Use discount code BOGOHalf at checkout



*Discount doesn't stack with $50 off the Morph. So if you want to use both offers, please place two separate orders.

Get deep into MPE with Quanta, Continua and Phosphor from Audio Damage

The team at Audio Damage make some amazing software synths that somehow manage to make the experimental accessible. Sensel is offering discounted bundled pricing on three absolute beauties - Quanta, Continua, and Phosphor.





Quanta is a full-featured ten-voice true stereo granular synthesizer, with up to a hundred 1000ms grains per voice, and full control over the grain state, with direct randomization and modulation of most parameters.





Continua is a virtual analog synth with a twist: a continuously morphable threesome of oscillators. With three interconnected controls defining the wave shape, Continua has a virtually limitless supply of waveforms, especially when you add cross modulation and noise into the mix.





Phosphor 3 is a unique instrument plugin modeled on the alphaSyntauri, a vintage digital additive synth from the early 80s. The original alphaSyntauri required an Apple IIe to operate, but Audio Damage eliminated the middle-man so you can have this classic digital synth in your DAW of choice.

Patch with Aalto

If you’ve seen the demos for the Buchla Thunder Overlay - online or in person - then you’ve probably seen how easy it is to get incredible sounds from Madrona Labs’ Aalto plugin. Inspired by Don Buchla’s West Coast Synthesis paradigm, Aalto is a versatile and easy-to-use plugin which works particularly well with an expressive, MPE-ready controller like the Morph with Buchla Thunder Overlay.



Aalto retails for $99, but with Sensel's exclusive partnership with Madrona Labs, they are bringing it to you for only $69. As part of the bundle there are over 30 custom patches included, created by Madrona Labs, that make a wide range of sounds and demonstrate how to use Aalto with the Morph.



If you already have a Morph and want to get Aalto, get in touch for your special Aalto promo code.

Explore the earliest days of electronic music with Fundamental

sonicLAB's Fundamental software instrument is inspired by the earliest days of electronic music. Before electronics merged with traditional ideas of music-making, synthesized music relied on scientific instruments that happened to make sound. Fundamental gives you a complete studio of yesteryear, with eight banks of sine waves, carefully sampled and modeled on vintage sine wave generators. The Buchla Thunder is a wonderful match for this non-traditional sound experimentation. Click here to get your special bundle pricing for the Morph + Buchla Thunder Overlay + Fundamental



And check out this Youtube playlist to learn how you can use the Morph with Fundamental!

Learn something new with Melodics

Whether you’re a wiz with your MIDI keyboard but want to improve your skills finger drumming on the pads, or you’re just jumping into the world of electronic music making, Melodics has you covered. Sensel is offering 120 credits of free lessons for all Morph customers (just look out for an email once you make your purchase)!



Melodics is an app that adapts to your abilities and musical tastes to help you get better at playing MIDI keyboards, pad controllers, and drums. It’s a perfect program for the Morph, since you can simply switch out your Overlay and start a lesson for a new instrument, whether it's the piano, drum pad, or music production overlay!