Holiday Shopping Spotlight: It's Small, It's Waterproof, And It Will Capture Some Crazy Video

If you are looking for a unique and cool gift this holiday season, check out the OPKIX ONE camera system and never miss a moment.

The OPKIX ONE is a whole lot of fun, and if you or someone on your holiday shopping list is looking for something to catch some crazy moments - look no further. This little guy (or guys) are the smallest on the market, are waterproof and come with a variety of mounts to catch the action. More info HERE

OPKIX ONE | TWO-CAMERA SYSTEM - MSRP $395.00

Finally, a video camera that is small, fun and easy to use. The OPKIX ONE video camera is designed and engineered to be versatile to fit your every need. It films in HD, is waterproof and seamlessly pairs with your smartphone so you can shoot, edit and share with ease.

What comes in the box -

Two [2] Cameras

Two [2] Universal Eyewear mounts

One [1] Universal Hat mount

Four [4] adhesive flat plates

OPKIX ONE with glasses mount

Camera Specifications

Resolution _ 1920 x 1080 HD video quality @30 fps

Record Time _ 15 minutes continuous per camera

Per Camera Storage _ 4GB and 15 minutes of video

Egg Storage _ 16GB and up to 70 minutes of capture on one charge

Waterproof _ waterproof down to 30 ft (9m) IP-68

EIS _ Electronic Image Stabilization available in the app during editing

Housing _ aerospace aluminum

Lens Cover _ sapphire glass

Per Camera Weight _ 12 grams

Charge Time _ 45 minutes for full charge

Studio App _ ease of file transfer via Wifi / bluetooth connection from the Smart Egg to the OPKIX app on your smartphone

