Holiday Shopping Spotlight: Loopcloud Offers Huge Promotion - 3 months of Loopcloud for $3 and Bass Master Plug-in for free!

Everything you need to create amazing music in Loopcloud’s best ever promotion!

As we roll into the holiday season the team at Loopcloud has rolled out one of the best promotions we have seen in a while. Three months of Loopcloud for £3 / $3, and get Bass Master (VST/AU) for FREE!

So if you are looking for a vast sound library to get you inspired, look no further!

Want the largest and most diverse sound library in the world, covering all genres of music? From now until December 2nd 2020, new subscribers can get that vintage synth, drum machine or guitar sound they’ve been eyeing up. It’s all here along with acapellas and every instrument you could wish for, lovingly recorded in the best studio environments all for £3 / $3 for 3 months.

Nobody has more content from top artists, Loopcloud’s library has been curated by the very best artists, DJ’s and musicians for nearly 20 years.

What’s more, this deal also includes a license for Loopmasters’ own Bass Master plugin, worth £69.95 / £89.

About Loopcloud

With 4 million samples to audition right inside your DAW, in key and in tempo with your project, Loopcloud gives you access to the highest quality, professionally recorded loops and one-shots in an instant. Using the Loopcloud plugin to audition new sounds in context with your current production, you can check that each sound inspires you before using any points to download it.

Loopcloud comes with the inspirational Loopcloud DRUM and PLAY plugin suite, two cloud-connected instruments which come complete with exclusive Artist content and vast amounts of sounds which span a huge number of genres.

About Bass Master

Heavy, speaker-shaking tones are just a few clicks away with Bass Master. Combine two of 217 waveforms from a mixture of legendary hardware classics and cutting-edge synth tones, and use the onboard envelopes, effects, and comprehensive filter section to make them yours.

Bass Master functions as a VST/AU plugin instrument, and includes 350 presets to give you mix-ready bass tones every time. Bass Master usually costs £69.95 / $89 but is free as part of this deal.

Get 3 months of Loopcloud for £3 / $3, and receive Bass Master for Free. This offer ends 2nd December.

Sign up for this insane deal HERE