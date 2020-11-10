Holiday Shopping Spotlight - Meet The New Maschine+ The Perfect Companion For Your Studio And Live Performance

Native Instruments has introduced a new Maschine model that allows you to use it with out a computer.

It's that time of year again! Whether you are grabbing a gift for yourself or for that special DJ / Producer in your life, the new Native Instruments Maschine+ is the perfect companion for production and live performance. Check all the details below.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Meet the new MASCHINE+

MASCHINE+ is an immersive, standalone groovebox for production and performance.

It offers a fast, intuitive workflow for control over sampling, synthesis, and effects,

plus premium sounds from Native Instruments.

• Pricing $1399 (MSRP)

• Dimensions: 322 x 301 x 51 mm /

• 12.68'' x 11.85'' x 2.01''

• Weight: 2.50 kg / 5.51 lbs

Key Features

• Immersive standalone workflow for creating beats and melodies, sampling,

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

arranging music, and performing on stage or in the studio

• Includes MASCHINE+ Selection with industry-leading instruments, sounds,

and effects, plus renowned MASCHINE drum and bass synth plugins and

effects

• Quad-core CPU and 4 GB RAM for fast, seamless creation when it counts

• Pro-grade, 44,1 kHz / 24-bit audio interface* with 2 x ¼” TRS line outputs,

2 x ¼” TRS line inputs, ¼” dynamic mic input, stereo headphone output,

1 x MIDI In, 1 x MIDI out; 1 x Footswitch, 2 x USB ports for MIDI controllers /

external HDDs

• Robust, anodized aluminium design for years on the road and in the studio

• Iconic MASCHINE features and workflow including 16 velocity-sensitive pads,

MASCHINE effects and plugins, swing, pad link, note repeat, step sequencer,

and vintage sampler emulation

• Use standalone or with a computer – integrate with your studio workflow, and

unplug for DAW-less setups or live performances

• WiFi and Link enabled for wirelessly installing and updating products, collaborating with others, and syncing with other gear

Hardware Specifications

• Quad-core processor

• 4 GB dual channel DDR3L RAM

• 32 GB internal eMMC flash storage (for OS and factory content)

• 2 x color displays (480 x 272)

• 64 GB SD card included

• WiFi enabled

Included Software

MASCHINE+ includes MASCHINE+ Selection, a curated package of instruments,

effects, and Expansions chosen for use in both standalone and controller mode:

MASCHINE Factory Library

8 GB library of high-quality sounds, drum kits, multi-sampled instruments,

patterns, projects, and sliced loops, Bass Synth, and Drum Synths: 5 fully

tweakable, automatable drum plug-ins.

Instruments

FM8, MASSIVE, MONARK, PRISM, REAKTOR Factory Selection R2, KONTAKT

Factory Selection, RETRO MACHINES.

Effects

RAUM, PHASIS.

Expansions

DEEP MATTER, LILAC GLARE, SOLAR BREEZE, TRUE SCHOOL, VELVET LOUNGE

(Plus voucher for two additional Expansions).

System Requirements

STANDALONE MODE

You can use MASCHINE+ without a computer, but you’ll need a wireless internet

connection and your Native ID to get set up.

CONTROLLER MODE

macOS 10.14 or 10.15 (latest update), Intel Core i5, 4 GB RAM

Windows 10 (latest Service Pack, 64-bit only), Intel Core i5 or equivalent CPU,

4 GB RAM,

USB 2.0 Port, 9 GB free disk space for MASCHINE software and MASCHINE

Library, 24 GB free disk space for MASCHINE+ Selection

For the latest system requirements and production descriptions, please visit www.native-instruments.de or talk to your Native Instruments dealer. Supported Interfaces: Stand-alone, VST2 (64-bit), Audio Units (64-bit), AAX64, ASIO, CoreAudio, and WASAPI. Please note: Native 64-bit support for stand-alone and plug-in versions.