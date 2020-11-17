Holiday Shopping Spotlight: Update Your Studio With The Jamstik Studio MIDI Guitar And Get 10% Off From Magnetic

It's that time of year again, and whether you are shopping for that musician in your life or giving yourself a present, the Jamstik MIDI Studio Guitar makes the perfect gift.
MSRP: $799.99
Product Description: The Studio MIDI Guitar is a headless, 24 fret electric guitar with full MIDI capabilities. Powered by Jamstik signal processing technology & proprietary algorithms, the Studio MIDI represents state-of-the-art MIDI guitar performance built right into a portable, all-in-one solution. As an electric guitar, it's a 3/4 size headless design with two humbuckers, a coil tap switch, a three-way switch, and standard 1/4'' out. The true groundbreaking features come on the MIDI side. The MIDI signal is tracked by a precision mounted hex pickup and processed onboard via algorithmic pitch analysis resulting in near-realtime MIDI conversion. MIDI-out options include USB C, 3.5mm TRS & Bluetooth. Speed and accuracy being our foremost goals - you'd forget it's not analog if not for the impossible sounds you'll play. If you're looking for a versatile guitar to produce music in the studio or on the road with ease, the Studio MIDI Guitar is for you.
Includes: Bundled Jamstik Creator software for Mac or PC, custom padded gig bag, required USB C to A cable & adapter, 3.5 TRS-MIDI cable, 1/4'' Guitar Cable, Strap Locks, Allen Keys, Manual, & Guitar Pick.
Product Features:
MIDI Connectivity & Charging:
• USB C for MIDI Out & Charging
• 3.5mm TRS-MIDI Out Option
• Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
• Battery: Lithium ion rechargeable (8+ hours playtime)
Analog Guitar Features:
• Standard 1/4'' out: Plug into amps, interfaces and otherwise as usual.
• Pickups: 2 Humbuckers—Coil Tap for Single Coil Use, Hex MIDI Pickup • 3-Way Switch between humbuckers.
Studio MIDI Guitar Specs:
Size: 24 Frets, Compact 3/4 Body Size, 32.5'' Length, 5.5lbs
Scale Length: 25.5"
Model Info - Jamstik Studio MIDI
Guitar Height 32.5'' / 825.5mm
Net Weight 5.5lb /2.5kg
Body Material Mahogany
Body Paint / Color Options Black Matte/Blue Matte
Neck Material Maple
Neck Shape C-Shape
Scale Length 25.5'' / 648mm
Fretboard Radius 13.78" / 250mm
Number of Frets 24 (Mother of Pearl Dots)
Truss Rod Yes
Fingerboard Rosewood
Neck Width 1.57'' /40mm
Bridge Pickup LIGHTNING LH-B
Neck Pickup LIGHTNING LH-N
Pickup Switching 3-Position Toggle
Pickup Configuration HH Knobs / Special 1 volume knob—pull switches single coil pickup
What People are saying:
Breakthrough. This product is amazing!!! Essentially it allows guitarists to play any instrument on our fretboard. It also adds a new dimension to the sound now that you can slide and bend too. It’s a breakthrough. Oh and the Jamstik folks are very responsive and fast to help. -Joseph K. | USA
The best of midi controllers. I’ve used quite a few guitar midi controllers and all leave artefacts or unintended midi notes but the Jamstik Studio outperforms them all. Well done guys. -Darren R. | United Kingdom
Jamstik Impresses and Delivers on the Promise of Easy Midi from a Guitar. The time to setup and tune the guitar, to install the software, and to get going was pretty easy. The guitar is also a great size and great sounding guitar. You can assign a different midi instrument to each string or just play an entire symphonic orchestra on the Jamstik Studio MIDI guitar. The USB C charging port and cable to connect works flawlessly and the included Jamstik Studio software (which has also been improved and updated already) is a great companion. There is also different modes of midi capture from single input without expression to full expression and string bending capture. Overall - I'm really happy with the entire experience and have also created a number of songs with the Jamstik from drums, to synths, to guitar to final product. Really cool - love it. -Jay B. | USA
Fantastic! I love everything about this guitar. Playability = every bit as good as my LP customer, Premium Strat, etc. As a MIDI device, entertaining and exceptional! -David C. | Canada
Pushing a New Frontier ain’t EZ. That being said, they are handling it with grace and very quick to respond on customer service. I love my Jamstik Studio. It takes some getting used to, but I know this company is the best in this field. So if you want a midi guitar. This is it yo! -Brent B. | USA