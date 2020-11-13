Holiday Shopping Spotlight: Where Art and Sound Collide - The Cotodama Lyric Speaker Canvas

It's a premium WiFi Speaker and a work of art all at once, displaying the lyrics of your favorite songs along with beautiful fractals!

As we roll into this holiday season, one thing is for sure; people will be at home a lot, and music is essential for staying sane. The Lyric Speaker Canvas from Japanese brand COTODAMA creates the perfect fusion of design and functionality, a true work of art.

The award-winning music-tech company COTODAMA has officially launched its product line, Lyric Speaker Canvas in the USA. The speaker is now available for purchase in the United States, Japan, and online. The Canvas model joins the Lyric Speaker Original regarding innovation and high-quality audio but is entirely different.

The Canvas' artistic design brings a new charm to your living space and listening experience. Influenced by high-art concept, the Canvas was designed to decorate the home, allowing listeners to live with their favorite lyrics, like a painting on the wall. The new speaker consists of two boards (vinyl-like jackets) leaned against each other; the front panel is the screen that displays the lyrics and located in the second board are the Hi-Fi audio speakers, sealing together to create a more modern-feel design.

MSRP $1,900 USD

Lyric Speaker Canvas Online Availability - www.Lyric-Speaker.com & www.b8ta.com

COTODAMA strives to continually provide inspiration and motivation through the power of words. The Lyric Speaker Canvas is just another way this Japanese start-up has created unique products for music lovers worldwide, bringing lyrics and art together. COTODAMA believes in sharing the power of lyrics and has been going worldwide, sharing the Lyric Speakers with artists, athletes, museum managers, tech executives, etc. Sharing the love of lyrics with people such as Shawn Smith of Roc Nation, legendary DJ Skee, NFL player Jair Alexander, and more who all had extraordinary things to say about the Lyric Speaker.

About COTODAMA Inc.

COTODAMA means "words have a soul and the power to change people's minds" in Japanese. Based on this meaning, COTODAMA inc. has been founded to influence people positively with the power of lyrics. The team aims to enrich the joy of lyrics with its lyric visualizing technology.

COTODAMA's CEO Jin Saito is also known as a music/tech creative director. His recent work includes OK Go's 'Obsession' music video and Z-machines, Squarepusher's robot band. COO Kohei Numata is a proven business strategist; and CTO Saqoosha has been recognized with many awards including Cannes Lions, The Webby Awards, D&AD, SXSW, and is also a professional drone racer.

