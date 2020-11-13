How It Was Made: Atroxx - The Second Renaissance [AnalyticTrail Rec]

On November 6th, Canadian producer Atroxx released his debut album, The Second Renaissance, via Neapolitan imprint AnalyticTrail. The album is a culmination of the last eight years and incorporates a wide range of styles from tribalesque rhythms to minimal aesthetics, experimental to all-out techno rooted in his own individual sound. He aim's to tell a story with his work, and we wanted to know more about the process behind it and what tools he used to create his body of work. It's only fitting we invited him to contribute to our How It Was Made series.

Words and photos by Atroxx

The Second Renaissance" is a collection of revised tracks I've made over the past 8 years. Some very recent some much older. Considering that this album was meant to be an open book of who I am I felt the last 8 years were crucial to shaping me. From work, relationships to spiritual awakenings, every step of the way was an evolving journey or self-reflection. While putting all me into each track, I did my best to keep it non-bias and open to interpretation. Like an empty journal, I wish the listeners to fill out the experience with their own stories. perhaps the music as a guide. As I have always said, music is the centrepiece of life.

1. Dave Smith Prophet 6

This is my strongest piece of equipment; I acquired this beautiful machine about 2 years ago and took some time to learn it. It has made its presence in many of my productions. For the album specifically Video Drone, Disco Lights, and End Culture. Beautiful warm analogue sound and endless options to create your own in the finest detail.

Dave Smith Prophet 6

2. Korg Minilogue XD

My baby, the machine that speaks for my soul. This gem is used in all genres that I make, so versatile, so warm, and just all-around impressive. 300 empty slots to save your patches. For all the synth elements in Decide and Covert to Energy, we can thank the Korg. Convert to Energy was literally inspired by my Korg, patterns all made with its built-in sequencer.

Korg Minilogue XD

3. Tascam M-30

My Tascam M-30 8 track multi-track reel to reel from 1970 gives my gear a nice warm unique sound. All my synths get passed through this mixer giving my synth and edge and sound different from what people would expect.

Tascam M-30

4. Moog Little Phatty

Little Phatty is a powerful subby tool. Obsessed with its low ends and built-in arpeggiator I have been using a lot of phat synth shots and bass lines. Very presents in my album specifically in Breathe & Rage. It is also my main instrument for all my liquid drum and bass productions. 100% analogue monophonic with two oscillators, classic Moog filter. A beautiful piece of machinery.

Moog Little Phatty

5. Arturia Beat Step Pro

You can really get creative with this thing, I make a lot of my patterns with this sequencer, up to 64 steps, independent swing per knob, randomizer with pitch velocity, and gate control. You can really get lost in it and come up with some really cool stuff. The synth sequence in "Breathe" was made with the help of the Beat Step Pro.

Arturia Beat Step Pro

