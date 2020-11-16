How It Was Made: OddKidOut - On My Mind [Alinea]
After a year since his last release, OddKidOut is back with another genre-bending release titled On My Mind. A playful melody over and simplistic trap beat form the foundation as catchy vocal hooks dance above. Seeing as he's a skilled finger drummer, we were curious about his creative process and thus invited him for the latest installment of How It Was Made.
Words by OddKidOut
I made this track in one of my favorite places to create; my home studio. From a technical standpoint, I used a small amount of hardware, but a large amount of software.
Externally, I used a MacBook Pro Laptop and a Native Instruments Maschine. Speaker wise, two KRK Rokit 6’s and a 10s subwoofer, and a Steinberg UR44 audio interface. Headphones I rock are Master & Dynamic MH40’s.
My Maschine is rather special to me; it’s a limited edition MK3 model. I have #65 out of 100 that were made in the world :)
My MacBook specs are as follows: MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018), 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9, 32 GB 2400 MHz DDR4, Radeon Pro 560X 4 GBIntel UHD Graphics 630 1536 MB, 1 TB Storage
The Maschine was used to create all of the drum sounds you hear in the track.
Software-wise, I run Ableton 10 and a slew of VST’s and plugins. Some 3rd party VST’s I used in this track were Serum, Omnisphere, Massive X, and Pigments. As far as plugins, I used mainly stock Ableton, such as OTT, Amp, Reverb, Color Limiter, EQ Eight, Glue Compressor, and Utility.
I use OTT and Amp as a means to intensify the characteristic of certain sounds. Reverb, Color Limiter and EQ are rather self-explanatory. My Glue Compressor is used to sidechain sounds to the kick. And Utility I use for gain staging.
Serum I used for two patches; in the pre-build, it’s used as a layer on the synth pad. And then more identifiably it’s used on the drop. The SAW sounding synth lead there is another Serum patch.
Massive X was used for the 808 in the track that you hear in the verse and the drop. I used to use actual samples of 808’s and drop them into Sampler, but once I got Massive X, it quickly became my favorite tool for creating any type of bassline.
Pigments was used for the main layer in the pre-build, underneath the Serum patch. It’s an electronic-sounding piano patch that helps keep that part warm and colorful.
Omnisphere is really the heart of this track; the main kalimba patch that you hear at the beginning of the record is from within Omnisphere. I also used another Omnisphere patch as sub-bass in the pre-build.