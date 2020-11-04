J Dilla 'Welcome 2 Detroit' 20-Year Anniversary Box Set Being Released With Remixes, Demos & More

BBE Music

A 20-year anniversary box set is being put together for J Dilla’s seminal 2001 debut Welcome 2 Detroit. As we focus on Detroit today feverishly with our 2020 election results, it has been home to some of the best musicians in the world.

Originally released in February 2001, this was the first solo album from James Yancey aka J Dilla. It includes a remastered version of the original album, plus instrumentals, remixes, demos and alternative versions of songs from the LP.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There will also be a book by John Vanderpuiji with an oral history of the album featuring interviews with Amp Fiddler, Ma Dukes and the album's key contributors.

The album will be released on February, 5, 2021 via BBE. It will arrive in digital and physical versions.

“I’m real happy that Welcome 2 Detroit was done by BBE,” explains Dilla’s mother Ma Dukes. “Because I don’t think another label would have helped him embrace his full creativity and given him the control to make it a piece of who he was! Because of BBE he was able to pour more of himself into it, into every bit of music on this album. His spirit lives in Welcome 2 Detroit. It’s him! Alive and thriving in every song!”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See the tracklist below. Pre-order here.

BBE Music

Tracklist

01. Welcome 2 Detroit

02. Y'all Ain't Ready

03. Think Twice

04. The Clapper

05. Come Get It

06. Pause

07. B.B.E. - Big Booty Express

08. Beej-n-Dem Pt. 2

09. Brazilian Groove (EWF)

10. It's Like That

11. Give It Up

12. Rico Suave Bossa Nova

13. Feat. Phat Kat

14. Shake It Down

15. African Rhythms

16. One

17. Welcome 2 Detroit (Instrumental)

18. Y'all Ain't Ready (Instrumental)

19. Think Twice (Instrumental)

20. The Clapper (Instrumental)

21. Come Get It (Instrumental)

22. Pause (Instrumental)

23. B.B.E. - Big Booty Express (Instrumental)

24. Beej-N-Dem Pt. 2 (Instrumental)

25. Brazilian Groove EWF (Instrumental)

26. It's Like That (Instrumental)

27. Give It Up (Instrumental)

28. Feat. Phat Kat (Instrumental)

29. Shake It Down (Instrumental)

30. African Rhythms (Instrumental)

31. One (Instrumental)

32. Think Twice (DJ Muro's Kg Mix)

33. Think Twice (DJ Muro's KG Mix Instrumental)

34. Rico Suave Bossa Nova

35. Beej-n-Dem (OG)

36. Brazilian Groove EWF (No Drums, No Vocal)

37. It's Like That (Alternate Version)

38. Give It Up (Acapella)

39. African Rhythms (No Drums)

40. Think Twice (Alternate Take)

41. It's Like That (Original Beat)

42. Y'all Ain't Ready (Cassette Demo)

43. Think Twice (Cassette Demo)

44. Come Get It (Cassette Demo)

45. Come Get It (Alt Beat)

46. Beej-n-Dem Pt. 2 (Alt Beat)