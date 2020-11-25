Jeff Launching Electronic Jazz Project The Paradox With Jean-Phi Dary
Jeff Mills has announced a new electronic jazz project with Jean-Phi Dary titled The Paradox. They will release their debut album Counter Active via Axis Records next year.
The new project was formed after they performed with the late, legendary drummer and Afrobeats pioneer Tony Allen.
The tracks were recorded in real-time and are meant to reflect “captured spontaneous actions which concede honesty and truth.”
Mills and Axis Records have been quite busy this year, releasing several Every Dog Has Its Day compilations, an album with Eddie Fowlkes & Jessica Care Moore as The Beneficiaries and more.
Counter Active will be released on January 29, 2021. See the tracklist below.
A1. Super Solid
B1. The X Factor
B2. Residence
C1. Twilight
C2. Ultraviolet
D1. Residence (Alternative Version)