Jeff Launching Electronic Jazz Project The Paradox With Jean-Phi Dary

They will release their debut album 'Counter Active' next year.

Axis Records

Jeff Mills has announced a new electronic jazz project with Jean-Phi Dary titled The Paradox. They will release their debut album Counter Active via Axis Records next year.

The new project was formed after they performed with the late, legendary drummer and Afrobeats pioneer Tony Allen.

The tracks were recorded in real-time and are meant to reflect “captured spontaneous actions which concede honesty and truth.”

Mills and Axis Records have been quite busy this year, releasing several Every Dog Has Its Day compilations, an album with Eddie Fowlkes & Jessica Care Moore as The Beneficiaries and more.

Counter Active will be released on January 29, 2021. See the tracklist below.

A1. Super Solid

B1. The X Factor

B2. Residence

C1. Twilight

C2. Ultraviolet

D1. Residence (Alternative Version)