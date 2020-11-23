Junkie XL Auctioning Hundreds Of Synths, Samplers, Pedals, Guitars, Drums & More On Reverb For Charity
Dutch composer, producer and engineer, Junkie XL is selling off a huge portion of his studio gear collection on Reverb.com. He is putting up more than 200 synths, samplers, and other electronic instruments, nearly 100 pedals, 30-plus microphones, dozens of guitars, drums, and more for auction on Reverb to raise money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a cause close to him and his family.
Thomas Holkenborg aka Junkie XL is known for his own production work, plus scoring movies like Deadpool, Tomb Raider, Alita: Battle Angel, Terminator: Dark Fate, Mad Max: Fury Road, Divergent and many others. Many pieces in this auction have been used to create the scores for these films.
"I’ve always been a bit of a gearhead, as many of you know,” says Holkenborg in a statement. “Throughout my career I’ve amassed an amazing collection of instruments that I love and have cherished, but I simply can’t use them all anymore! I’ve made some amazing music with these items, they are instruments that deserve to be played, rather than used a couple of times a year. I want to get this gear in the hands of creators who can use it every day."
The auction will begin starting December 9. Get more information on the Reverb website.