Kruder & Dorfmeister Launching New Album '1995' With Virtual Release Party

Kruder & Dorfmeister Andreas H Bitesnich

Kruder & Dorfmeister will release their new album 1995 this Friday, November 13 and to celebrate the occasion, they are taking fans on a unique experience right as the clock strikes midnight, UK time. They are hosting a free virtual release party for the album kicking off at 12am GMT / 7pm EST / 4pm PST this Friday, November 13 (Thursday in the States).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jascha Suess and Yunus Sezer of formlos creative studio created the world for the virtual release party. It will be free for users who just have to enter their email address. Once in, they can navigate abstract landscapes, different rooms, visualizers and more.

3 Gallery 3 Images

1995 will be the Viennese pair’s first album in 22 years. It can be pre-ordered here and read our review of the album.