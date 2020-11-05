Lights Out Premiere: Benjamin Damage - Circle Machine [Figure]

Benjamin Damage - Algorithm [Figure]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from leading techno imprint Figure. Taken from his forthcoming EP, Benjamin Damage's Circle Machine is classic heady club techno. No frills, no-nonsense, just pure unadulterated techno meant to move your body and lift your spirit. There seems to be no potential time frame of when we'll ever get back on the dancefloor, but tracks like this remind us why we love clubbing so much. Circle Machine will be available on November 9th.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Circle Machine

Artist: Benjamin Damage

Label: Figure

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 11-9-2020