Lights Out Premiere: Dark Chambers - Plant 101 [Elektrax Records]

British industrial-leaning techno
Author:
Publish date:
Lights Out Premiere: Dark Chambers - Plant 101 [Elektrax Records]

Lights Out Premiere: Dark Chambers - Plant 101 [Elektrax Records]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Sydney-based label Elektrax Records. Hailing from UK-industrial techno mecca Birmingham, Dark Chambers' 'Plant 101' encapsulates his city's history with urgent and pounding drums, galloping bassline, eerie metallic drones, and a dense texture that adds serious weight to the track. Dark Chambers' On The Verge Of... EP will be available on November 5th. 

Track: Plant 101

Artist: Dark Chambers

Label: Elektrax

Format: Digital

Release Date: 11-5-2020

Related Content

opera_2000_front_simulacion
Music

Lights Out Premiere: _asstnt - Smells Like Dark Room [Opera 2000]

KOMA001_Cover_Artwork_web_Front
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Konnektivitat - Eternal Limbo [Koma]

Press Shot Kmyle
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Kmyle - Telegraph [Astropolis Records]