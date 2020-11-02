Lights Out Premiere: Dark Chambers - Plant 101 [Elektrax Records]
British industrial-leaning techno
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Sydney-based label Elektrax Records. Hailing from UK-industrial techno mecca Birmingham, Dark Chambers' 'Plant 101' encapsulates his city's history with urgent and pounding drums, galloping bassline, eerie metallic drones, and a dense texture that adds serious weight to the track. Dark Chambers' On The Verge Of... EP will be available on November 5th.
Track: Plant 101
Artist: Dark Chambers
Label: Elektrax
Format: Digital
Release Date: 11-5-2020