Lights Out Premiere: Mink - Trip (P.Leone FeedBack Remix) [Teksupport]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from NY-based label Teksupport. Taken from fellow US producer Mink's Trip EP, E-Missions boss P.Leone takes control and remixes 'Trip', adding his signature tough sound. He wastes no time getting right to the point of full-on madness. A warping bassline, sharp percussion, and an almost tribal-like rhythm come together for a hedonistic techno weapon.

Track: Trip (P.Leone FeedBack Remix0

Artist: Mink

Label: Teksupport

Format: Digital

Release Date: 11-20-2020