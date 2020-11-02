Lights Out Premiere: Onyvaa vs Mattia Trani - Climax [Pushmaster Discs]
Peaktime acid techno
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Pushmaster Discs head Mattia Trani, and rising LA talent Onyvaa. Taken from their collaborative EP of the same name, 'Climax' is pure peak-time rave madness. Aggressive percussion and rhythm, big sweeping pad swells, and a relentless acid line create the perfect track for taking things next level. Climax will be available on November 19th.
Track: Climax
Artist: Onyvaa vs Mattia Trani
Label: Pushmaster Discs
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 11-29-20