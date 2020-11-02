Lights Out Premiere: Onyvaa vs Mattia Trani - Climax [Pushmaster Discs]

Peaktime acid techno
Onyvaa vs Mattia Trani - Climax EP [Pushmaster Discs]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Pushmaster Discs head Mattia Trani, and rising LA talent Onyvaa. Taken from their collaborative EP of the same name, 'Climax' is pure peak-time rave madness. Aggressive percussion and rhythm, big sweeping pad swells, and a relentless acid line create the perfect track for taking things next level. Climax will be available on November 19th. 

Track: Climax

Artist: Onyvaa vs Mattia Trani

Label: Pushmaster Discs

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 11-29-20

