Magnetic Mix 125: VONDA7

VONDA7 Courtesy Photo

Polish born and Berlin-based DJ, producer and label owner VONDA7 is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. With a mix heavy on IDs (look at the tracklist), VONDA7 finds a balance of high-energy, club records and then allowing you to relax in an at-home setting-vital for current and impending lockdowns around the world. With a sleek ear for melodies and danceable bass lines, this mix is effortless hour-long listen.

That same balance is found in her music, sometimes going full on club, but other times settling into something more calming. Her new single “Change Of Heart” is groovy and danceable and has an earworm of a melody with a luxurious synth top line to make it a sneaky great end of year dance track. You can find the club ready version of it nestled right in the beginning of the mix.

"It took me longer than usual to put this mix together,” explains VONDA7. “I was torn between creating something for home listening but at the same time I was longing for that club, high-energy feeling. In the end I think I managed to find the balance between the two."

Listen to the mix below and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Model Man - Love Surrounds

2. ID - ID

3. VONDA7 - Change of Heart (Club Friendly Edit)

4. D&G - Request Line

5. Matvei - VOCES

6. ID - ID

7. ID - ID

8. ID - ID

9. ID - ID

10. ID - ID

11. ID - ID

12. ID - ID

13. ID - ID

14. Haider - Why So Blue

15. Salute - All About You

16. Jenys - Being Here