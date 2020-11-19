My Toolbox: Le Youth

Since 2013, Los Angeles-based artist Le Youth has been making waves in the progressive scene after hits 'C O O L' and 'Dance With Me'. Taking inspiration from Sasha and Digweed, as well as Prydz and other European artists, Le Youth has since risen to become one of America's finest acts. He recently debuted on Armada Music with 'Other Voices', which was part of a two-track EP featuring his track Underwater.

His stripped-back style is instantly enjoyable and recognizable, and we thought it would be cool to see what all he uses to create his signature sound. As such, we invited him to contributed to our My Toolbox series.

Words and photos by Le Youth

cc Skundrich

Fairfield Circuitry Shallow Water K-Field Modulator

This pedal is pure magic. I've yet to use it in any productions yet, but I'm sure it will be all over my music in 2021. It's sort of a chorus, vibrato, pitch shifting, tape echo pedal that is so much fun to use. Instant Lo-fi. Fairfield Circuitry is one of the most innovative pedal makers.

Steven Slate Audio VSX Modeling Headphones

This is the newest addition to my studio. I currently work in a very spacious loft. The ceiling is 30 feet high. It's not ideal in terms of acoustics, as I'm sure you can imagine. So, when I saw that Steven Slate Audio was making studio headphones that modeled world-class mixing studios, mastering rooms, nightclub sound systems, car stereos, earbuds, and more, it was an instant purchase. Highly recommended for anyone suffering in a lousy studio space.

Steven Slate Audio VSX Modeling Headphones



Behringer TD-3 Analog Bass Line Synthesizer

A good friend got this for me as a birthday gift. The TD-3 is an authentic recreation of the Roland TB 303. I don't make acid house, so this thing will never show up in a production of mine, but that doesn't mean it's not still essential. When I've been in the box, using software plugins all day, it's really nice to use something physical. This is undoubtedly one of the least complicated and most fun things to play with.

Behringer TD-3 Analog Bass Line Synthesizer



Moog Sub 37

This is my most essential piece of hardware. It's been on nearly everything I've done in the last couple of years. It's built-in a tank and designed like a Porsche. It's a breeze to use. Perhaps the best mono synth for under $2000. I've yet to read the manual.

Moog Sub 37



Elektron Analog Keys

The Analog Keys is a 4 voice polyphonic synthesizer. I sold this last year and rebought it 2 months later. You can hear this all over my track "Aquiver".

Elektron Analog Keys



Grab your copy of Le Youth's EP here.