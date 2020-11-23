My Toolbox: Subradeon

Techno producers and DJ's first and foremost, Subradeon find Soul at the heart of their work, be it via their productions on labels like Rekids, Motech, and Hardgroove - or in their consistently engaging DJ sets, where the duo's strong bond and years of collaboration make for an enigmatic mix of layered Techno, House, Acapellas and Samples mixed live, often using the classic six-turntable-two-mixer setup synonymous with back to back Techno DJ'ing.

Hot off their latest release on Sous Music, we caught up with the duo to take a peek around their studio to see exactly how they are able to do what they do for another installment of our 'My Toolbox' feature.

Words and photos by Subradeon

Subradeon by Marie Staggat

Here our home studio set up. It’s essential and reflects our sound - minimal, but so groovy and funky

Roland XP-10

In our production process there always a midi keyboard. For us, one of the most used is the Roland XP-10. This machine also has some good soundbanks where usually if you play around with it for a bit, it comes out with something really interesting.

Roland XP-10



Rode NT1-A & Tascam DR-40X

Another great piece of equipment in our set up. Mostly used to record the vocals used in our tracks, after being processed through different plugins. The Tascam DR-40X is a very compact and useful recorder. It’s good to generate some ambient sounds, urban noises, and every kind of frequency that can be sampled.

Rode NT1-A & Tascam DR-40X



VST’s and Plugin’s

VST and plugins we use the most are from Waves, especially the CLA on Vocals, and the EQ + Compressor sequence. Albino, Sub Boom Bass, Blue.

707, 808, and 909 of course for the drums. Omnisphere for synths and strings usually. EZ Keys and EZ Drummer, for some classic sounds with a “warm” touch.

VST’s and Plugin’s



Motu 828 MKII

As an audio interface, we got the Motu 828 MKII. We bought it maybe 10 years ago and it’s still running perfectly. It is compact, has a good sound quality, and it can be used as a stand-alone mixer.

Motu 828 MKII



Genelec 8050b

Maybe the best on the market?! The 8050B represents a class-leading balance of extraordinary Sound Pressure Level output, expansive dynamic range, and an intensely detailed, transparent performance. If you work with music, you know what we are talking about.

Genelec 8050b



Ableton Live 10 DAW

The main brain of the studio is Ableton Live 10 as DAW. Fast, versatile, and intuitive for the creative process. We’ve used it since the beginning and will never change it for something else.

Our Record Collection

Subradeon born first of all from DJing and turntablism, the record collection is the heart of all the process. You got to dig and study every day to find new inspiration, and to enrich your knowledge about Music.

Subradeon's record collection



“It’s not really the equipment that defines your music, but the heart and soul that you put in it” – Subradeon

