My Toolbox: Tia-Mellow

When an artist becomes known for a certain sound, it's common for them to create a new alias to explore other genres without upsetting their core fanbase or allowing any restrictions to dictate their creative process. Such is the case for Tia-Mellow, a brand new alias from an already established artist with a cult underground following for his stylishly deep and ambient laced techno.

Ahead of his forthcoming debut album, Memories, he's shared a teaser in the form of 2016, a slow-burner that touches on his roots while pushing the new project forward. We invited the mysterious new producer to show us what's under the hood for this latest installment of My Toolbox.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Words and photos by Tia-Mellow

Roland TR8S

Roland TR-8S

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The first essential piece in my studio is the Roland TR8S, the new generation of the TR-8. Born from the most famous and influential drum machine ever made, the TR-8S combines the best of its Roland heritage with modern production techniques and professional sound design that we love.

The result is a forward-thinking, performance-tuned instrument unlike any other. With this one, you can build your dream kit from the most iconic drum sounds of the time, plus it includes the finest selection of samples from our vast library—and you can import your own custom samples also. Tap, tune, and tweak with hands-on controls and production tools that make your patterns move and groove.

Arturia MicroFreak

Arturia Microfreak

Little music machine features a versatile digital oscillator so you can create rare and interesting sounds with ease, I love the massive sound of the Microfreak and I like used a lot for the bassline and the arpeggios pads.

Moog MiniTaur

Moog MiniTaur

Another essential piece is the analogue bass synthesizer from Moog. I like to use this one with an external plug-in like the Arturia Buchla plug-in (this recreated the rare1973 Buchla Synthesizer) also with the Rob Papen sub boom bass2 and with our Arturia Microfreak.

Arturia Analog Lab

Analog Lab gives you streamlined access to thousands of the hottest preset synth and keyboard sounds, I love this Lab because you can access the best synth ever and use it with a normal midi Keyboard.

Native Instrument Maschine MK2

Native Instrument Maschine MK2

I really like how the Maschine works. The library is full of samples and I also like to patch it with Ableton and use it for the vocals. Here, I can cut the vocals in a lot of parts and I can rework and make a new and interesting track. The possibilities are endless.

Grab your copy of Tia-Mellow's debut album here.