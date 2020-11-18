My Toolbox: TVA & le visionnaire

Recently, Neapolitan brothers TVA & le visionnaire released their debut album Lost Knowledge, on Berlin imprint AEON's brand new sublabel of æonic; a non-conformist nebula of electronic sounds, within but not confined to the realms of Techno, Ambient, Experimental, and Electronica. Both brothers come from creative backgrounds, and it's clearly present in Lost Knowledge. The body of work is rich in texture, excellent sound design, and creative spirit. We caught up with them to take a look at some of the tools used in the process of the album's creation for another installment of My Toolbox.

Words and photos by TVA & le visionnaire

This is the list of the most used instruments we played to produce our album:

DSI Prophet 12

The main synth we played to produce melody in the album, we probably chose it for every track. Doesn’t really need an introduction. Great for high-quality strings, pads, leads, and arps. We refer to it as a third thinking person in the studio, if it's in the right mood something interesting is guaranteed.

Elektron Rytm v1

The main synth we used to produce drums and percussions. It's very versatile and even if you play samples you can get a very warm outcome. It's very easy to create drum variations and small automation for a more organic rhythm.

Korg microKorg

A classic digital synth, with some nice presets. Got warm sounds for strings and pads, but also very good with leads or acid bass lines. We used this synth on almost every track of the album for different layers or arpeggios.

DSI Prophet 8

Fully analog and very nice to play. Amazing the very original internal sequencer and the possibility to have two stack layers to shape the sound. Most of the track “Spazio Disponibile” was made with this synth and some Eurorack effects.

Elektron Monomachine

Great digital synth with an amazing sequencer. The main difference to other synths is the super flexibility, with many different wave shapes and parameters to shape the sound. Can be played as six tracks mono or poly. Most of the weird sounds in the album are made with this synth.

