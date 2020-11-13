My Toolbox: Ukiyo

Today, one of Australia’s most prolific and exciting producers, Ukiyo, has released his long-awaited Ukiyo LP. The album features thirteen tracks including three previously released singles; "The Middle," "Make It Better," and "Good Enough." The Ukiyo LP is a celebration of the Australian music scene, with some of the country’s best upcoming artists contributing to the record. Ukiyo enlisted an all-star line up of features with Panama, Maribelle, Janeva, Sammi Constantine being among some of the collaborators on the LP. Making the entirety of the creative process on the album 100% Australian, from production, to features, to artwork, had long been a project that Ukiyo was excited to complete.

We were impressed by the album and Ukiyo's sound in general, so we've invited him to another edition of My Toolbox to see what he's working with.

Words by Ukiyo, photos by Matsu

Upright Piano

The first thing most people see when they enter my studio. I love this thing so much. My nana bought it in England when she was young and it’s traveled around the world with her, eventually making it to me. I sit down and tinker away every day without fail, the ease of just being able to jump on without any setup and the extra dynamics and emotion you get from a real piano make it absolutely essential to me.

Oculus Quest

Inspiration is a huge part of my music-making process and a recent addition to that world of inspiration is my VR headset. Whether it’s exploring worlds or flying X-Wings, I’ve certainly gotten my money's worth from the number of experiences I’ve had in this thing.

Akai MPK49 & Korg Microkorg

I love the Microkorg for its simplicity and awesome sounds. The only thing I don’t love is its keybed so I’ve got my MPK49 acting as a MIDI input for it as well as my soft synths. I’ve got a bunch of old 90s effects & instruments in a rack as well but they don’t get a whole lot of use by me, usually just if someone else points them out in a session.

MacBook Pro 15” & Focusrite Scarlett 18i20

The main hub & the spot I spend most of my life sitting (& standing thanks to my sit-stand desk). The 18i20 is a recent upgrade so that I can have my mic, piano mics & hardware synths running in without constantly swapping cables. Also pictured: A Blackmagic eGPU for an extra performance bump & a Samsung T5 SSD for my ridiculous sample library.

Blue Spark

My microphone of choice, I bought this thing off eBay in high school and never felt the need to upgrade. I get a lot of compliments about my mic every time I jump in a conference call with this on, it really does do wonders. Just as fantastic for recording vocals.

Yamaha HS8s

My monitors of choice… for now. I really love these things though & I bought Sonarworks a few years ago which I feel has extended their life a lot.

Oxygen Creator

A good piece of gear for any studio, highly recommend.

Sennheiser HD650

My best friends, I make & mix most of my music through these. I’ve been a big advocate of Sennheiser for a good few years now. I recently upgraded my headphone amp to a “Fulla Schiit” DAC which has made a huge difference, match your headphone amp power to your headphones people!!

Projector

I’ve always been one to overkill it in the graphics department so I’ve got a projector for group sessions & movie watching as well as a 55” OLED TV underneath for everyday work & photo/video editing.

Soft Synths

A huge part of my production is soft synths alongside chopping & messing with samples. My all-time favourites are Synplant, Diva & (a fake) Prophet by Arturia.

Grab your copy of the album here.