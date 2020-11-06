Darkside Release Live Album For One Of Final Shows Together
Dave Harrington & Nicolas Jaar have released a live album from 2014, capturing one of their final shows together.
Nicolas Jaar & Dave Harrington have released a new archival live album by Darkside. Titled, PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014 features the band performing live at Belgium's Dour Festival in 2014.
PSYCHIC LIVE JULY 17 2014 was recorded by Vance Galloway and mixed & mastered by Rashad Becker. This was one of their final gigs before they broke up that year.
It is available for free on their Bandcamp or wherever you stream music, so dive back into Darkside music again in this backwards timeline.
Tracklist:
01. Freak, Go Home
02. The Only Shrine I've Seeen
03. Heart
04. Metatron
05. Paper Trails
06. Golden Arrow