Nils Frahm Announces New Live Album & Concert Film 'Tripping With Nils Frahm'

The concert film and live album was recorded over four different gigs in Germany in December 2018.

Nils Frahm Leiter Verlag

Nils Frahm has announced a new concert film and album Tripping With Nils Frahm. The LP and film was recorded in December 2018 at Funkhaus Berlin as he toured his album All Melody. It will piece together moments from four different shows at the venue where he performed.

Director Benoit Toulemonde, who has been a collaborator of Frahm’s since 2011, directed the film. He filmed this concert using only handheld cameras.

“It was about time to document my concerts in picture and sound, trying to freeze a moment of this period where my team and I were nomads, using any method of travel to play yet another show the next day. Maybe tonight is the night where everything works out perfectly and things fall into place? Normally things go wrong with concerts, but by combining our favorite moments of four performances, we were able to achieve what I was trying to do in these two years of touring: getting it right,” says Frahm in a statement.

Tripping With Nils Frahm will be released on Erased Tapes on December 3. The film was produced by Leiter in association with Plan B and will premiere the same day via MUBI. Pre-order it here.

Tracklist:

01. Enters

02. Sunson

03. Fundamental Values

04. My Friend The Forest

05. The Dane

06. All Melody

07. #2

08. Ode – Our Own Roof