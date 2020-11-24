Pioneer DJ Launches Crossfader-Free Version Of DJM-V10

Pioneer DJM-V10-LF

Today, Pioneer DJ has announced a new version of its flagship DJM-V10 mixer, the DJM-V10-LF, which is nearly identical minus the crossfader being replaced with longer channel faders. The crossfader has been one of the defining features of a DJ-mixers since nearly the beginning. While it might seem strange at first if you look at one of the V10's competitors, the Model 1, it too lacks a crossfader. How much longer are the faders? The original V10 comes with 45mm faders, whereas the new LF version comes with 60mm.

LF and original versions of the DJM-V10

Personally, I think it actually looks better than the original version, and I have almost never used the crossfader in nearly 10 years. The DJM-V10-LF still comes at a hefty sale price of $3299 and is available now. For more information, click here.