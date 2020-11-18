Pioneer DJ Launches DDJ-FLX6 Controller

Take your Serato and Rekordbox performances to the next level

Pioneer DJ has announced a brand new controller for Serato and Rekordbox called the DDJ-FLX6. The DDJ-FLX6 introduces a new Merge FX feature, enabling artists to effortlessly switch genres—from hip-hop to house, to rock and EDM, and anything in between. A simple shift of a knob can help transition music and initiate a crescendo. When ready, artists can then press the knob to trigger a perfectly aligned beat drop with an optional punchy sample.

The DDJ-FLX6 is designed to help artists perform energetically and intuitively. The full-size jog wheels track position display enables instinctive music manipulation. With the brand-new Jog Cutter feature, artists can quickly create a variety of slick scratch sounds by moving the jog wheel back and forth without ever touching the crossfader.

Merge FX knob

The new controller also features the latest rekordbox Sample Scratch function. With Sample Scratch, artists can take sounds assigned to the sampler and load them onto the decks to use with Jog Cutter. The DDJ-FLX6 offers four channels, allowing track play on decks one and two, and sample scratching on decks three and four.

The DDJ-FLX6 design stands out as Pioneer DJ’s first controller featuring a new dark gray matte finish, and a unique jog wheel design to complement the aesthetic.

The DDJ-FLX6 is available now at a MAP of $599. For more info, click here.