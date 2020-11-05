Premiere: CC is Dreaming - IDiedLastNightInACarAccident

CC is Dreaming - IDiedLastNightInACarAccident

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from rising talent CC is Dreaming. Taken from her debut release, 'IDiedLastNightInACarAccident' brings the electric and airy sound of the self-trained artist and is full of dark, deep, and mind-twisting lyrics. It's one of those records that sounds a bit like something you've heard before, yet is completely fresh and unique. Having taught herself to write music at the age of 9, she's well versed in weaving between different styles to create her own. CC is Dreaming's debut release is available on November 6th.

Check out the trippy music video below.