Premiere: Flaurese - Silk Robe [&Friends]

There are sometimes those tracks that you can’t help at smile at, no matter the circumstances and this new one from London-based DJ/Producer Flaurese will do just that. Aptly titled “Silk Robe,” this luxurious slice of disco and house lives up to the name for some dancing at home or with your small group of friends and family (be safe all). We are happy to premiere the record today before it is released tomorrow.

From the first second, you can tell this is going to be fun. Dripping in disco flair with shimmering fx, a funky bassline boogying underneath like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, guitar playfully shimmying on top and vocals swirling around the record, "Silk Robe" never lets you out of its grasp.

As Flaurese says about that opening moment and the feeling he wants to channel in this record, “its that finger snap moment, the happy melody you attempt to sing in the shower, I just wanted to bring joy.”

Just close your eyes, dance and lose yourself for five and half minutes with “Silk Robe.” Even if you don’t have a silk robe, grab something comfortable and dance round your living room with this one. It is almost Friday. Speaking of Friday, “Silk Robe” will be released tomorrow, Friday, November 13 via Monki’s label &Friends. Stream it below until then.

