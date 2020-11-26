Premiere: Flowidus & Lee Mvtthews - Reason [Device]

Hi energy DNB from down under
Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from tastemaking Rene LaVice's label Device. Flowidus and Lee Mvtthews, two of Australia and New Zealand's finest duos, have teamed for the anthemic number called 'Reason'. The second the track starts it's hands in the air, with festival level energy. The jungle drum fills add an extra special touch that helps to continue building the energy throughout the track. Reason will be available on November 27th. 

Track: Reason

Artist: Flowidus & Lee Mvtthews

Label: Device

Format: Digital

Release Date: 11-27-2020

