Premiere: Moveltraxx - Street Bangers Factory 16

Moveltraxx is releasing volume 16 of their Street Bangers Factory EP compilation series this Friday for Bandcamp Friday and we are happy to give you a taste of it a day early. The series has aimed to bring together vets, legends and fresh talents with ghetto house, footwork, Jersey club & more into one place. They do that once again with Volume 16, featuring five tracks by Traxman, Amadeezy, Bastiengoat, Flex Blur & Stink Floyd.

Amadeezy opens the EP with an ode to Moveltraxx, getting back to his instrumental rap roots, adding some necessary grunts to a tough and haunting rap beat that some rapper should hop on ASAP. Chicago’s Traxman switches things up with some ghetto house “Get Down Lil Bit” to whip up a hypnotic frenzy. Synth-led, heavily reverbed and sugary, Flex Blur takes us on a ride with some infectious juke & footwork to the “Flux Bur Express.” Stink Floyd combines future bass and jersey club to get the beds creaking on an emotional new cut “K So,” before the pack eventually finishes with the frenetic and dark 160 BPM edit of Bastiengoat’s “Hexane” by Sideswipe.

The entire project will be released tomorrow on Bandcamp for Bandcamp Friday. You can check it out here, but wait until tomorrow to purchase to put more money in the pockets of creators.