Premiere: Sydney Blu - Make You Mine [Rawthentic]
The new single from Sydney Blu is forthcoming on Carlo Lio and Nathan Barato's label Rawthentic Music.
With two E.P.s lined up on Rawthentic this month, Canadian DJ, Sydney Blu has got her Autumn production hands full. November 27th will see her Locked Up E.P. and this coming Friday she's unleashing the first of the two releases. It's titled the Conspiracy E.P. and today we are premiering the b-side which is a total, floor-burner. The track's appropriate title, "Make You Mine" will make you do just that and maybe a bit more. It's a sleek, tech-house workout designed for peak-time moments out on the floor that simply involve getting down with your bad self.
Pre-order your copy now over at Beatport.
Follow Sydney Blu: Facebook | Soundcloud
Follow Rawthentic: Facebook | Soundcloud