Soundtoys Launches Black Friday Sale With Soundtoys 5 Bundle at the Best Price Ever And Up to 75% Off Plug-ins
Well, it's hard to believe it's that time of year again, but here we are. In keeping with tradition Soundtoys is once again doing insane deals on their Plug-ins for Black Friday
Audio effects creator Soundtoys has slashed prices on pro effects software for the annual Black Friday Sale which runs through Thursday, December 3, 2020. Offers include over 70% off best-selling audio effects plug-ins, Effect Rack for just $129 (reg $299), and the lowest price of the year on the Soundtoys 5 bundle at $229 (reg $499).
Effect Rack is also offered as a standalone plug-in and comes preloaded with 14 Soundtoys effects that can be used within the Rack to create multi-effect chains with global controls. Its broad spectrum of presets makes it easy to explore how to combine Soundtoys effects like EchoBoy, Decapitator, and Little AlterBoy while helping to simplify workflow, unlock new possibilities, and stimulate creativity.
Soundtoys Black Friday Sale Prices:
Soundtoys 5 $499 is now $229
Effect Rack $299 is now $129
EchoBoy & Decapitator $199 is now $69
All Other Plug-ins $79-149 are now $29-39