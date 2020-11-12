Spotlight: How to Make a Full Song in Ableton Live 11 with Point Blank’s Ski Oakenfull

In this video, Ski Oakenfull demonstrates Ableton Live 11’s practical new features, applying them to create a new song from scratch

Ableton Live 11 has been announced and it showcases some fantastic new features that diehard Ableton users have been longing for, such as comping and MPE support. Ableton have also included some brand new devices, including a Hybrid Reverb and new tools for MIDI randomization to boost your creativity.

If you’d like to learn how these new features work in more depth, Point Blank offer courses that specialize in Music Production & Sound Engineering. If you’re just starting out as a producer, their Intro to Music Production course is perfect for getting to grips with the basics in either Ableton or Logic Pro.

In this video, Ski Oakenfull demonstrates Ableton Live 11’s practical new features, applying them to create a new song from scratch. It also features guest vocals by our Student Engagement Executive, Tijan Sallah aka Kingpin, and scratching by Lead DJ Lecturer, Ben Bristow aka Mr Bristow.

As of writing, Ableton Live 11 is still in the beta phase with the release date to be announced.