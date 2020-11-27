Spotlight: Pioneer DJ Announces Black Friday and Holiday Gear Sale

While creativity comes from the artist, the conduit can often be technology — look no further than the TAD driver, CDJ-500, and even DDJ-SX for examples of how technology was a catalyst to generational sounds. This month, Pioneer DJ will make elements of its creative arsenal available to more artists and producers for less money in a significant Black Friday sale opening Thursday, November 26 at 5PM PT.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Shop the Pioneer DJ Gift Guide Here

Discounts ahead! First and foremost, shortly after the announcement of their newly upgraded industry standard player, the CDJ-3000, Pioneer DJ is taking $400 off the retail price of their older model, the CDJ-2000NXS2, for a Black Friday bargain of $1,799.00 USD.

CDJ-2000NXS2 on Sale for $1799.00

Artists seeking to level up their home setup can do so with the powerful DDJ-800 2-channel performance DJ controller for rekordbox, now retailing for $749.00—a savings of $150.00! The DDJ-800 inherits the club-style layout and popular features of the DDJ-1000, delivering artists a professional controller perfect for any at-home livestream performance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Get your swag on for the holidays. Show off your love of DJing and earn style points on your livestreams with Pioneer DJ’s wide variety of custom t-shirts – all 40% off for a limited time.

The DDJ-WEGO DJ software controller, originally retailing for $299.00 is now only $249.00. Small yet mighty, this 38cm-wide controller empowers artists to unleash their creativity with four hot cues per deck, looping and FX functions, and even the ability to DJ with smartphone or tablet.

Pioneer DJ is also cutting the price on its TORAIZ SQUID intuitive sequencer and TORAIZ SP-16 production sampler down to $549.00 and $849.00, respectively.

“Music prevails over adversity,” says John Powell, President of AlphaTheta Music Americas (formerly Pioneer DJ Americas). “It’s not just therapy for the artist but it also captures a moment, supports movements and provides escape for listeners and dancers. Our Black Friday deals will hopefully help our retail partners, customers and listeners around the world who may very well be listening to a fresh new soundtrack in the new year!”

Deals on the CDJ-2000NXS2 and DDJ-800 are available from November 26 at 5PM PST until end of day November 30, 2020, while Pioneer DJ t-shirts, DDJ-WEGO DJ controller, TORAIZ SQUID sequencer and TORAIZ SP-16 production sampler are available from November 27 until end of day December 31, 2020 or as supplies last. For more information and to view the deals check out this link.

About AlphaTheta Corporation (former company name: Pioneer DJ Corporation)

AlphaTheta Music Americas, Inc. is the subsidiary of AlphaTheta Corporation responsible for sales and marketing in North, Central, and South America. For more than 25 years, the Pioneer DJ brand has been a market leader in the design and production of innovative DJ equipment and software. The company works closely with DJs and clubs to deliver next generation products that inspire and shape the global dance music community and has recently launched a new range of musical instruments for production and live performances. Its portfolio includes brands such as TORAIZ, Pioneer Professional Audio and Pioneer DJ Radio, as well as social platforms KUVO and DJsounds. AlphaTheta Corporation is a privately held company headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, and is led by President and CEO Yoshinori Kataoka.