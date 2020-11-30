The 15 Best House Tracks of November 2020

Let it be known that for the final house chart of 2020, nearly all 15 tunes in the chart are primed to take their place among some of the best of the year including Robert Babicz who dropped his glorious L.P. this past month. Two tunes from Hyenah's Watergate mix were a highlight of the month as well. Plus, a fresh new one on Ouie and a delightful outing from local Angeleno, SAAND!

1. "HEARTSTONE" - ROBERT BABICZ [SYSTEMATIC RECORDINGS]

Robert Babicz's brilliant new album on Systematic Recordings features this breathtaking piece of dance music which has almost left me at a loss of words.

2. "TIA" - JONATHAN KASPAR [OUIE]

Jonathan Kaspar is known for his output quality and he maintains that reputation with this second outing of his on Acid Pauli and Nico Stojan's Ouie imprint. The E.P. is simply titled "TIA" and the title track is featured here as one of the best of November.

3. "EMPTY HEART" - SAAND [VIBRAS]

On his debut album through new imprint, VIBRAS, L.A. producer, SAAND included this lovely, melancholic tune titled, "Empty Heart."

4. "HAZEL" - FKA MASH [WATERGATE]

Overheard on Hyenah's recent contribution to the esteemed Watergate mix series is this epic piece of dance music courtesy of South African producer, FKA MASH.

5. "MATRIX" - THE ROBINSON [FUTUREBOOGIE RECORDINGS]

Italian production duo, The Robinson are responsible for this very-well crafted dance track that could easily find itself among other early Italian productions like those from ACV circa 1991.

6. "EFFRETIKON" - SUPER FLU [WATERGATE]

Also included on Hyenah's fantastic Watergate mix last month was this brilliant new one by none other than Super Flu!

7. "MIRACLES" - SHAI T [TRYBESOF]

The richness of this dreamy new one on Trybesof will leave you yearning for more. One that definitely belongs in that very reliable playlist of yours.

8. "HONEY (PATRICK TOPPING REMIX)" - DENSE & PIKA FEAT. MATTHEW DEAR [KNEADED PAINS]

The roster on this release reads like the top of a festival line-up. Dense & Pika featuring Matthew Dear with Patrick Topping giving it that 'ol wonky signature of his.

9. "YOUR LOVE" - SOSA [MINISTRY OF SOUND]

This extra-large speed-garage tune by SOSA rightfully proves that there really is such a thing as 20 year nostalgia.

10. "SHROOM TRIPPIN'" - DEMUIR [SOLA NAUTS]

With a title like this, the tune almost needs no introduction. Just enjoy it responsibly at your own discretion.

11. "NUITS SONORES'" - ADISYN [KINDISCH]

Miami's own, Adisyn returns to Kindisch with a pair of tunes tunes including this charming earworm titled, "Nuits Sonores."

12. "URANIA (ALEX O'RION REMIX)" - KAMILO SANCLEMENTE [THE SOUNDGARDEN]

Climbing high on the Beatport charts is this progressive piece of gold which features Alex O'Rion on remixing duties. Turn it up and get lost. Go.

13. "JACK YOUR HEAD HIGHER" - CINTHIE [803 CRYSTAL GROOVES]

For just her fourth release on her own label, Cinthie is once again the guest of honor and three tracks in all are included especially this jacking, floor banger she's appropriately titled, "Jack Your Head Higher."

14. "COME DOWN" - ROBERT BABICZ [SYSTEMATIC RECORDINGS]

Also plucked from the brilliant Robert Babicz album , UTOPIA is this vocal-driven gem titled "Come Down." A tune I could envision being played in a club 100 years from now. Without a doub way ahead of its' time.

15. "AZUR" - DORIAN CRAFT, BARON [MONABERRY]

After a four month long hiatus, Monaberry returns with a four-track compilation worthy of some attention including the beautiful E.P. closer title, "Azur."

Stream the house chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: