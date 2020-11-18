The Avalanches Share New Album 'We Will Always Love You' Tracklist With MGMT, Jamie xx, Mick Jones, Blood Orange

The Avalanches have revealed the star-studded tracklist for their upcoming album We Will Always Love You, out next month on Astralwerks. The 25-track (!) LP will feature the likes of MGMT, Mick Jones, Jamie xx, Blood Orange, Karen O and Sampa The Great. Leon Bridges and Tricky are both featured twice.

We will Always Love You is available to pre-order now and those who do will get a slew of singles like “Interstellar Love” featuring Leon Bridges, “Take Care In Your Dreaming” featuring Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great, “Music Makes Me High,” “We Will Always Love You” featuring Blood Orange, “Running Red Lights” feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu, “Reflecting Light” featuring Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan and “Wherever You Go” featuring Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO as instant downloads.

This is their first album since 2016's Wildflower, which was the Australian duo's first in 16 years.

The spark for We Will Always Love You, is the story of the love affair between Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan. We Will Always Love You will be released on December 11.

Tracklist:

1. Ghost Story (feat. Orono)

2. Song For Barbara Payton

3. We Will Always Love You (feat. Blood Orange)

4. The Divine Chord (feat. MGMT & Johnny Marr)

5. Solitary Ceremonies

6. Interstellar Love (feat. Leon Bridges)

7. Ghost Story Pt 2 (feat. Leon Bridges & Orono)

8. Reflecting Light (feat. Sananda Maitreya & Vashti Bunyan)

9. Carrier Waves

10. Oh The Sunn! (feat. Perry Farrell)

11. We Go On (feat. Cola Boyy & Mick Jones)

12. Star Song.IMG

13. Until Daylight Comes (feat. Tricky)

14. Wherever You Go (feat. Jamie xx, Neneh Cherry & CLYPSO)

15. Music Makes Me High

16. Pink Champagne

17. Take Care In Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky & Sampa The Great)

18. Overcome

19. Gold Sky (feat. Kurt Vile)

20. Always Black (feat. Pink Siifu)

21. Dial D For Devotion (feat. Karen O)

22. Running Red Lights (feat. Rivers Cuomo & Pink Siifu)

23. Born To Lose

24. Music Is The Light (feat. Cornelius & Kelly Moran)

25. Weightless