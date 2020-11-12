Ticketmaster Says They Can't Require Vaccines & COVID Tests Before Events, But Some Organizers Might

Reports about mandatory testing and vaccines for shows are being denied, but organizers will still have options.

Ian Young

Ticketmaster has issued a denial of sorts about their reported plan to require everyone who attends events in the future to either have a negative COVID test within the past 24-72 hours or have a vaccine. This came in a Billboard report yesterday.

According to Billboard, ticket buyers would have to show a negative COVID test or have a vaccine verification, which would offer one year of protection. That information would be delivered to Ticketmaster through a third party like IBM of CLEAR, and then the tickets could be issued. Ticketmaster claimed it would never have access to the medical records. However, the two third parties would have access to your medical records. This much sensitive medical information flying around for this many people could be a ripe for a data breach, no matter what a company says.

Now Ticketmaster is pushing back on this and saying this isn’t a requirement.

"Ticketmaster does not have the power to set policies around safety/entry requirements, which would include vaccines and/or testing protocols," it said to BBC.

"That is up to the discretion of the event organizer. Ticketmaster continues to work with event organizers on all Covid safety measures and it will be up to each event organizer to set future requirements, based on their preferences and local health guidelines."

This doesn’t mean that many promoters, sports teams, festivals and venues won’t put this type of requirement in place. Remember, companies in all sorts of mediums use Ticketmaster. However, the ubiquitous requirements for vaccines and COVID testing, giving your medical records to companies are not a given at this point.

Ticketmaster said that this was one of their many “potential ideas.” So in the end this may come to fruition, but may not be as wide spread. The spring will bring more clarity about how many people will be able to get vaccinated (probably not that many, especially in the Global South), rapid testing and if countries can control the virus. Until then, PLEASE wear a mask, don’t be an asshole and be safe.