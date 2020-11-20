V-Moda Drops Limited Edition Jimi Hendrix Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones

Hendrix fans rejoice! V-Moda has dropped a collectible edition of their Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones just in time for the holidays. Available in three editions featuring the legendary 60s rocker on one side shield of the headphone and his signature on the other side. We got a hold of the black ones (Wisdom model) and immediately dialed up "Purple Haze" to remember this talent that was taken all too soon.

Each headphone has been given a name “Peace, Love and Happiness”, “Wisdom” and ”Soul”, and represent the first installment of V-MODA's new Artist Series. We are definitely excited about this concept!

The Peace, Love and Happiness model celebrates the psychedelic style of the day and Hendrix's now legendary quote "Peace, Love, and Happiness.

The Wisdom model is also inspired by a Hendrix quote, “knowledge speaks, but wisdom listens”

The Soul edition features a lava lamp, and is inspired by Hendrix's move to London.

The three new Jimi Hendrix-inspired Crossfade 2 models are available now for $219.99 apiece. For more information, head to V-MODA.

Our Crossfade Wireless 2 Review

The Crossfade Wireless 2 has improved across the board with a new collapsible design, improved comfort, longer battery life, upgraded case ventilation and slightly better sound.

Let's start with the build quality, which is always the same with every V-MODA product; it's rock solid. These guys don't know the meaning of the word flimsy, and every detail is done right from the case to the headband to the ear cups. Nothing to see here, it's the same excellent construction that we are used to.

Comfort wise they have changed up the ear cups a bit to give you some more padding which is nice. The headphones themselves are a little heavy due to the high-quality metal construction so for some the weight might be a bit much to contend with, but for me, it wasn't that much of an issue.

The guts of the headphone have also changed for the better with a new 50mm driver and a bigger battery that will give you roughly 14 hours of battery life. These adjustments only have one downside, they are the reason the headphones are heavier across the board. The extra 17 grams in weight for better sound and a longer battery life seems well worth it though.

If you are leaning more towards an audiophile with your sound sensitivity, then you might notice that the bass has been tightened up a bit on the Crossfade 2. The bass response adds to an overall amazing balance of highs, mids, and lows to create a very vibrant sound that is a pleasure to listen to and great for longer sessions. The bass always seems to be just right and only overpowering when the artist intended it to be, i.e., all bass music producers.

The closest thing in my arsenal to the Crossfade 2's aside from the Crossfade 1 is my Sennheiser PPX 550 which is a bit more spendy at $399 and geared more for traveling. The V-Moda is a more vibrant on the sound profile but loses out in other categories like weight, battery life, and comfort. The PPX 550 can go for almost 30 hours and are just easier to wear for longer periods of time. So if you are a hardcore traveler you might consider these things when looking at the Crossfade 2, otherwise save the $100 if you don't need the more travel-focused features.

The Crossfade 2 just delivers big on sound, both in wireless and wired modes these headphones are a pleasure to listen to with all genres of music. The recent acquisition by Japanese giant Roland has no doubt given V-MODA a new edge both from a materials and engineering perspective as well. In the wired mode the Crossfade 2's now meet the Japan Audio Society standard for Hi-Res Audio which is not easy to do.

This new merger has yielded the best headphone to date from the brand, so no complaints here. The one thing that is important to consider when using these headphones is the quality of music file you are listening to, as the sound quality can be greatly affected by poorly recorded or highly compressed music.

Overall if you are using these for light traveling, commuting, at home or at your desk they are a fantastic value and sound incredible. If you are a serious road warrior and looking for something a little more svelte and travel focused, there are other models that might be a better fit.

Crossfade 2 Wireless

Drivers: 50mm Dual-diaphragm (patent pending) Frequency

Response Wired: 5 - 40,000 Hz

Headphone Sensitivity: 100 dB @ 1kHz 1mW

Speaker Sensitivity: 107 dB @ 1kHz 1mW

Microphone Sensitivity: -42 dB @ 1kHz

Impedance: 32 ohm

Weight: 309g (with standard aluminum shields)

Battery capacity: 430mAh (up to 14-plus hours music playback)

Cable: 1-button reinforced SpeakEasy microphone 3.5mm cable