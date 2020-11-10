Humanity & Nature Clash In Brian Eno's Music Video For "Decline And Fall" From 'Film Music 1976 - 2020'

Brian Eno Cecily Eno

Brian Eno has released a music video for “Decline And Fall,” a song taken from his soundtrack for Henrique Goldman’s 2017 film O Nome Da Morte. This Friday, November 13, he will release a collection of film and TV soundtrack work, Film Music 1976-2020 and to push it he has released this music video, directed by Henrique Goldman himself.

The video takes you to the jungles of Brazil, showing the competing battles between humanity and then between humanity and nature.

“Our video juxtaposes two cinematic narratives set in Brazil, one of the main frontiers in the final battle between Man and Nature. The first comprises fragments of a drama about the tortured soul of the assassin portrayed in O Nome da Morte, and the second depicts a magical natural phenomena – the Invisible River of the Amazon – a meteorologic process on a colossal scale, whereby rainforest trees continually spray billions of gallons of water into the atmosphere,” explains Goldman.

“The video is foreboding and suspenseful. Somewhere in the vast Brazilian landscape, something momentous lurks in the background. An unforeseen, greedy and merciless force disrupts the divine stream of life. The same force drives the hitman, who stealthily steps out of the shadows to kill for money. As rain and fire, fiction and science, birth and death, nature and civilization, art, love and greed continually juxtapose each other, we become aware of the delicate natural balance that is being severely disrupted by our civilization.”

Film Music 1976-2020 will be released to stream this Friday, plus physical copies in the UK. Vinyl and CDs will be made available in the US on January 22. Pre-order here.