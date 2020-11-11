Weedsday Playlist: PAX Labs Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Vape Sesh

Pax 3 Vapes via Lax Labs

In 2020, a year in which everyone is taking good care of their lungs, vaping has become quite popular. That’s why we asked PAX to share a playlist for your next vape sesh. A leader in premium cannabis vaporizer technology, with award-winning devices for both oil concentrates and flower, PAX takes the guesswork out of cannabis and delivers quality, safety and predictability. The vape company has debuted a new PAX 3 color collection in time for the holiday season.

Now they deliver a new Weedsday playlist with tunes by Santigold, Toro Y Moi and others.

1. Santigold - Creator

“Creator” exemplifies the “create” and “hustle” part of the PAX ethos. The beat is low-slung, funky and invigorating — the perfect soundtrack for getting your hands dirty and doing something expressive. Santigold tells a story through her work and continues to release music that is innovative and inspiring, and after seeing her perform at the Emerald Cup in 2019, PAX employees felt invigorated to instill those same values in our own work.

2. Still Woozy - Lucy (feat. ODIE)

Still Woozy is an up-and-coming artist who’s already made a splash in California over the past few years. The lyrics in “Lucy” speak to living a “life full of color,” the same reason we revamped PAX 3 to have a fresh new palette — Onyx, Sand, Burgundy and Sage — so our customers could fully express themselves through new, on-trend colors. We strongly recommend sitting fireside with Still Woozy on full blast for the desired effect.

3. Toro y Moi - Ordinary Pleasure

Using PAX is an ordinary pleasure turned extraordinary. Toro y Moi is a Bay Area artist with a new wave sound that simultaneously inspires creativity and relaxation with his soothing voice and melodies. We want our customers to maximize their pleasure, with enjoyable experiences every time they use their PAX 3. Be warned: you may lose track of time getting lost in Toro y Moi’s music.

4. PAX - Electric Feel” (remix) (no relation)

This remix of the classic “Electric Feel” by MGMT is the perfect song for a vape session on the go. Reminiscent of festival life pre-pandemic, it’s upbeat, feel good music that makes you want to dance your heart out. And, of course, the artist’s name is PAX, so obviously, we love it.

5. Total Devastation - Mighty Clouds of Smoke

Total Devastation was the first rap group to be born in the historic Mission District of San Francisco, where the PAX headquarters are located. They released this song in 1993 about legalizing cannabis, and it's considered a 420 staple in the Bay Area. Side note: “Mighty Clouds of Smoke” was also produced by a PAX employee's spouse, so it holds extra special significance over here.