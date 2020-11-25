Weedsday Playlist: The Mommy Jane’s Jessica Gonzalez Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

The Mommy Jane’s Jessica Gonzalez Jason Gonzalez

Cannabis advocate, “The Mommy Jane,” a.k.a. Jessica Gonzalez, emerged on Instagram in 2018 after discovering incredible success with micro-dosing cannabis to help relieve her body from the excess weight and stress she gained after having her second child. Her nightly wine habit transformed into a daily cannabis practice that allowed her to lead others on their road to mindful living and conscious cannabis use. Her virtual “Neighborhood” has become an influence to those seeking to medicate and recreate safely with cannabis. It also seeks to inspire parents to use cannabis responsibly and with intention to break the stigma with plant medicine and show the world that it is a gateway drug to health and happiness and healing.

She now selects our latest Weedsday playlist with tracks by The Shins, Daft Punk and others for your next smoke sesh.

1. Tommy James and The Shondells - Crimson and Clover

This song will always hold a special place in my heart for many reasons. The first time I took psilocybin was in the hills of Oakland with my girlfriends when we were in our late teens. We had this song turned up to 11 while roaming the gardens outside. I could feel the song in my veins and my teeth (you know that feeling when it becomes one with you)… That was when I discovered “the meaning of life” in a tiny pink rose petal. It was either that, or it was found in these wicked guitar riffs. Put on those headphones and listen to the whimsy on your next sesh and let me know yourself.

2. Lizzy Jeff - Goddess Code

Lizzy Jeff is a real life goddess in and out of the cannabis industry. I have had the pleasure of meeting her a few times and each experience I have had with her, I have felt even more magical and awakened than before. She is as enchanting as her music if you ask me. This melodic poem is the perfect song to put on before a meditation, while getting ready to go out, or if you’re planning on a night in the sheets with yourself or the one you love. Lizzy sings about ascension, manifesting, high vibrations, all that feel good stuff, so grab the kush and crystals and allow that third eye open.

3. The Shins - Caring is Creepy

I used to live near Laguna Beach and every Saturday morning I would put this song on and cruise through the hills of the 134 as I left suburbia to dig my feet into Mother Nature’s healing waters, and watch the sun rise. As I drove through those sun splattered hills of Laguna’s vertebrae, I felt like I was driving through the actual album cover and right on top of James Mercer’s voice. The anticipation of the solo beach time mixed with this off-beat indie rock anthem gives me a sort of “come hither” vibe every time I put it on. It’s a song for the curious, the nature lovers and those nostalgia for the early 2000s. Next time you go for a nice drive or solo hike, put this on and think of simpler times before you cared about anything. That’s what I do.

4. Punjabi MC - Mundian To Bach Ke aka. Beware of the Boys (ft. Jay Z)

Growing up in the ‘90s as a child, I have been a long time fan of rap and hip-hop and do not actually have a "favorite,” so it was difficult to pick just one for this list. However, this song always seems to stick out more than the others. Maybe it’s the undeniably hooky Bhangra + beats combo that Punjabi is so famous for. To me, this song is the epitome of what I love about hip-hop: a tapestry of sounds and samples bringing cultures together like a blanket of love, wrapping us up in it from the first note. I put this song on before I go workout because it really pumps me up. It wakes up my senses like a citrus soaked sativa typically does for me. Take a puff, put this on and try not to shake your hips or shoulders - it’s impossible.

5. Daft Punk - One More Time/Aerodynamic

This entire live album is PURE GOLD if you ask me. My friends had the Discovery album on vinyl and we used to put the record on late at night and dance on top of the coffee table and couches and just go absolutely bonkers for these mysterious French men. I am from a small town in Northern California and was not really exposed to music like this until I started hanging out with East Bay musicians and those guys really unlocked the pandora box for me. The first time I heard them, I thought it was music from space and I was ready to be beamed up. The beginning of this song is like walking up to a giant mysterious glowing church that is about to start the procession but when you open those big cathedral doors, it’s actually the biggest and best house party you have ever been to and everyone there loves you. I get chills every time I hear this song. I hope you do too.