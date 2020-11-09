YG & Nipsey Hussle "FDT" Streams & Sales Soar As Anthem To Joe Biden Presidential Win

Tommyboyfreezeem

Joe Biden was voted the President-elect of the United States at around 11:30 am EST on Saturday morning, November 7 and in cities and towns across the country, people erupted in cheers, noise and happiness not seen in years. Pennsylvania was finally called at that time and that moved Biden across the magic 270 electoral vote line. People could finally breathe that the reign of Donald Trump was coming to an end. A song that has been a constant during his 4-year debacle, “FDT” ("Fuck Donald Trump") by YG & Nispey Hussle became the soundtrack of the day. Walking around Brooklyn, going from a celebration a few blocks down from me, to a large one in Fort Greene Park, hearing it 10 times didn’t seem enough. That has been reflected in the streaming and sales numbers as well.

On November 7, when Biden was named President-elect, sales surged 740% according to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music/MRC Data via Billboard. It was the seventh most popular streaming song with 2.3 million on-demand audio and video streams, a 489% increase from the day before, according to Alpha Data via Rolling Stone. It saw a 600% increase in streams in the week of November 1 to November 7, not surprisingly given people’s attitude during election week. It also went number one on iTunes in the US and now sits at number four at the time of writing Monday morning, November 9.

This also led to some great live TV moments when cable news would show celebrations around the country with “FTP” playing the background.